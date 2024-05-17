New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading 5.6% Higher

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 152,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 294,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.21.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Found Gold by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,805,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 348,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

