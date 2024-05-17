Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,498,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,052,228 shares.The stock last traded at $11.20 and had previously closed at $10.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

