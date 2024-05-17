Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $221.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $190.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.00.

NXST opened at $170.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

