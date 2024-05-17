Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 123,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.95 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. Research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 118,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 57,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

