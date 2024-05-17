North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Acquires C$138,400.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,400.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total transaction of C$127,400.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:NOA traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$24.18 and a one year high of C$34.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$732.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of C$326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.4800638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.57.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

