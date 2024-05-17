NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $943.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $881.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.08. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $294.30 and a twelve month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

