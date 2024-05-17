NYM Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.30 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. NYM has a total market cap of $120.93 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NYM has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,145,776 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 767,145,775.564458 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.15742576 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,401,824.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

