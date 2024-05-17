Oasys (OAS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $744,545.26

Oasys (OAS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Oasys token can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $136.77 million and $744,545.26 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasys alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.06095834 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $678,502.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.