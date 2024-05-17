Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Declares — Dividend of $1.10

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.66.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ECO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $34.93. 37,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

