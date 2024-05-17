Oppenheimer Increases Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $100.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.04. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agilysys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 403,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at $6,054,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

