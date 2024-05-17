OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Cut to $6.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 107,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.23. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,409,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 99,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,906,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 301,558 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,549,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after buying an additional 728,459 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after buying an additional 1,323,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 503,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

