Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $64.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.12.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE OVV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,266. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,564 shares of company stock worth $5,260,818. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

