Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.82. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.03.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

