PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,719,769. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 819.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

