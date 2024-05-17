Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.68

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 74152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MD shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $650.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,892,000 after purchasing an additional 164,333 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

