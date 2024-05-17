Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$55.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.92.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.3 %

PPL stock opened at C$50.53 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$50.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0400751 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In other news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

