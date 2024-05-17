PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $17.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PENN. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 60.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

