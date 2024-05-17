PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 10,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $931,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $907,200.00.

On Monday, March 11th, David Spector sold 26,451 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,276,108.55.

On Tuesday, February 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $1,307,700.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.97. 16,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,132. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

