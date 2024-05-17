Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

