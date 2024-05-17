Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Acquires $400,073.12 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $400,073.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,800,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,162 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $104,769.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $187,969.34.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $58,915.88.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,383 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $149,269.96.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 59,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,602. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 106.7% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 138,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 224.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

