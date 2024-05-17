Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 6,399 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,332.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,732,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,853,143.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,909 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $66,239.89.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,761 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $274,847.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

MIO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,482. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIO. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $117,000.

