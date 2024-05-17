Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.160–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 million-$9.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 million.

Pixelworks Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 624,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,532. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

