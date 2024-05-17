Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Up 100%

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,607,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,093% from the average daily volume of 218,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Playfair Mining Stock Up 100.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About Playfair Mining

(Get Free Report)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.