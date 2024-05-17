Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Up 100%

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,607,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,093% from the average daily volume of 218,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Playfair Mining Stock Up 100.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
