PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 959,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,800. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

