Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$101.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$113.50.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBH

Premium Brands Stock Performance

TSE PBH opened at C$92.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 161.14%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.