Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.460 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.46 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 44,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,031. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
