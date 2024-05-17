ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.28

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 309153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

