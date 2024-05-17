PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Up 5%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 235,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 462,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUBM. B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 24,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $492,054.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 24,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $492,054.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,180 shares of company stock worth $4,128,632. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 47.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PubMatic by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

