Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $393.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.60. Medpace has a 52-week low of $197.39 and a 52-week high of $421.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,224 shares of company stock valued at $65,030,941. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Medpace by 22.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Medpace by 312.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

