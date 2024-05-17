Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Issued By Wedbush

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terreno Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 2.2 %

TRNO opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,988,000 after purchasing an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $54,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,322,000 after purchasing an additional 727,995 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 712,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,789,000 after acquiring an additional 493,182 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

