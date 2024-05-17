Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Global Water Resources, Inc. Lowered by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Global Water Resources in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Global Water Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Global Water Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 202,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

