Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Gogo Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gogo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

GOGO stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. Gogo has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.56 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 28,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 28,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,717,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harris N. Williams acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,019. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,470,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gogo by 27.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,064,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 664,803 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 13.6% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,825,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Finally, LB Partners LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 1,895,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

