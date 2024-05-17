Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Jushi Holdings Inc. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Jushi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Jushi Price Performance

Jushi stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. Jushi has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

About Jushi

Jushi ( OTCMKTS:JUSHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Jushi had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 5,529.11%.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

