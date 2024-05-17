Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issued By Zacks Research

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.79.

BMRN opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 65.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 312,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.2% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 10,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

