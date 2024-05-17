Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issued By Roth Capital

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

MAG Silver Stock Up 3.0 %

MAG stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MAG Silver by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 44.9% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in MAG Silver by 23.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.