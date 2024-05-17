Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 831 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.41. 8,629,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,037,955. The stock has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.65. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.