Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 161 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,480,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,583,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,306,000 after buying an additional 265,943 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $32,816,684. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.79. 441,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,989. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.13 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

