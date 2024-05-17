Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,047,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,173,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,858,000 after buying an additional 442,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,514,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,249,000 after purchasing an additional 214,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. 3,420,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $1.147 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

