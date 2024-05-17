Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.87. 866,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.58 and a 200-day moving average of $238.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.71 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

