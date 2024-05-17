Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,250,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $830,773,000 after buying an additional 4,631,905 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $31.76. 27,538,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,152,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

