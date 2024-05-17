Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $590,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,876,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.72 and its 200-day moving average is $171.21.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

