Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 789,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,599,000 after purchasing an additional 271,720 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,681.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 245,203 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 550,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,318,000 after buying an additional 224,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 516,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,109,000 after buying an additional 190,254 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $112.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

