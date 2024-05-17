Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $679,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,018 shares of company stock valued at $104,307,499. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.82. The company had a trading volume of 968,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,771. The firm has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $329.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.53.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

