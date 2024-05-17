Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 59.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $63,430 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.45. The stock had a trading volume of 851,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,534. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $125.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

