Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,957. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

