Rebecca Thompson Sells 13,500 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AAON Stock Down 0.1 %

AAON traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.79. 151,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,768. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 51.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AAON by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AAON by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AAON by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

