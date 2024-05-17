Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.11. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.