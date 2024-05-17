REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 2.2 %

REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 66,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,644. The stock has a market cap of $770.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

