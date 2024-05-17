Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Co-Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Co-Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 582.36%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CODX opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Co-Diagnostics worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.