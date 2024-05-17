Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Interfor Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Interfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank analyst expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Interfor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.00.

TSE:IFP opened at C$18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$950.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$16.78 and a 12 month high of C$26.31.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 5,510 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,037.91. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

